Work of setting up fertilizer plants from rock phosphate will gain momentum

Various investors met Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence in Samatva Bhavan today and informed about investment proposals. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh has become an ideal state from the point of view of investment. Full cooperation will be provided to the investors as per the policies of the state government. As a result of meeting and discussion with the investors today, the way has been paved to speed up the work of starting a unit for manufacturing fertilizers from rock phosphate in the state. As a result of new industrial investment proposals, an investment of Rs 7 thousand 775 crore will be made in the state and 5 thousand 350 people will get employment.

Shri Manish Singh, Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department and Manish Singh, MD, Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Limited (MPIDC) were also present during the meeting of investors with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan.

Indian Phosphate Ltd. Managing Director Shri Ravinder Singh met Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and informed that his organization is setting up a plant at Meghnagar in Jhabua district of the state at a cost of about Rs 200 crore which will reduce the dependence of Madhya Pradesh farmers on other states for SSP and DAP. The single super phosphate plant will also provide employment to the local people. Indian Phosphate Limited is also investing for DAP plant in Sagar district. It will also provide employment to about 400 people in Jhabua and Sagar plants.

Shri Anil Kumar Chalmalashetty, Managing Director of M/s Greenco Group met the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and informed that a 1440 MW pumped storage plant is being set up at Gandhi Nagar in Neemuch district, on which Rs 7200 crore will be spent. This is an important project to promote hydro power in the state. There is also a possibility of a significant reduction in electricity rates after the commissioning of this plant. Panari Energy, a subsidiary of Greenco Group, is interested in a pumped storage project at Panna. About 2500 people will get employment through this.

Officials of ITC Limited, Shri Vadiraj Kulkarni and Shri Rajnikant Rai met Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and apprised him with the resolve of new investment of Rs. 250 crore About 200 people will get employment from this. On the request of ITC Limited to provide necessary concessions, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan expected full cooperation from the state government and priority to the work of Food Park.

Shri Pranav Sharma, Managing Director of M/s Siddhayu Life Sciences (Vaidyanath) met Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and informed about the resolution of the manufacturing unit at Khairitagaon in Chhindwara district. The unit for the manufacture of herbal medicines, to be started at a cost of about Rs 125 crore, will especially benefit the tribal community. This unit will directly and indirectly benefit 2250 people.

Shri Vishal Lohia and Shri Anupam Singhania, Executive Directors of M/s Grace Venture Pvt Ltd (Proprietation of Indo Rama Ltd.) also met Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and expressed their desire to invest in the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan invited investors for the Global Investors Summit to be held in Indore in the month of January.