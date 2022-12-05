Around 60 % voter turn out recorded in second and final phase of Gujarat assembly elections

In Gujarat, polling was held peacefully for the second and final phase of Assembly elections. Around 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded till the last information came. The Election Commission said, the voting went off peacefully and no major incident of violation of the model code of conduct was reported in the State. State’s Chief Electoral Officer P Bharati thanked the voters for their participation. The Counting of votes will take place on Thursday.

Political fate of 833 candidates including 69 women was sealed in EVM on Monday. Many prominent candidates were in the fray in this phase of the polls including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his seven ministers Rushikesh Patel, Jagdish Vishvakarma, Kuber Bhai Dindor, Nimisha Ben Suthar among others.

It will be interesting to see whether the voters have voted in favour of the sitting ministers. This election will also decide the future of the prominent young leaders of the state, including Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor who contested the polls on BJP ticket and Jignesh Mewani who is the candidate of Congress.

Apart from them, many senior congress leaders such as Sukhram Rathva, CJ Chwada, Amit Chavda, Shailesh Parmar were also in the race. There will be bipolar race on many seats while some seats will have triangular battle.