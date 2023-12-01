The 4th Capacity Building Programme for Civil Servants of Arunachal Pradesh successfully completed at NCGG, New Delhi

New Delhi,1st December: The 2-week Capacity Building Programme (CBP) for civil servants of Arunachal Pradesh successfully completed at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) New Delhi on 1st December, 2023. This is in furtherance to further improve the governance and public service delivery in North-East and Border States as per the guidance and directions of Honorable Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. An MoU was signed with NCGG in 2022 to train 500 officers of Arunachal Pradesh over the next five years. As part of the agreement, NCGG has already imparted training to 113 officers including the 30 participants of the 4th Capacity Building Programme.

The two-week capacity building programme was scientifically tailored by the NCGG team and included the exchange of vast information, knowledge, new ideas, and best practices that promote citizen-centric governance. The sessions for each training programme were firmed up by the NCGG faculty based on the need of the state and in consultation with Government of Arunachal Pradesh. This capacity-building programme are bound to help the civil servants in putting up dedicated efforts to fill in the gaps between policies and implementation in their respective work places.

The valedictory session was presided over by Shri V. Srinivas, Director General, National Centre for Good Governance. He requested the participating officers to make full use of the exposure that they had during the programme and take advantage of the opportunity and urged them to share knowledge and work in groups which is necessary to foster good ideas which can be utilized to improve the quality of life of citizens. He appreciated the efforts in Arunachal Pradesh in implementation of government programmes and appreciated the officers for making impactful presentations showcasing learning’s from the programme, which can further be improved to cover essential information. He stressed on the need for making frequent inspections at the tehsil and district level so that all the works can be monitored in a time bound manner to ensure timely implementation of the programmes. He also emphasized that the idea is to enhance the capacity of officers in carrying out their official duties effectively and requested them to work seriously in delivery of services so as to achieve better governance, while bringing citizens closer to government.

In his welcome address and overview of the programme, Dr. B.S. Bisht, Course Coordinator of the programme said that in the 4th capacity building programme, NCGG shared various initiatives taken in the country such as equity and government intervention, public policy & implementation, fintech and inclusion, improving public service delivery, changing paradigm of good governance, ethical perspective in governance, disaster management: Indian and global practices, vision of India @2047: focus on civil services, executive judiciary interface, digital governance: case studies of passport seva and MADAD, technology enabled governance, leadership coordination and effective communication skills, Public private partnership for infrastructure development, approach to achieve sustainable development goals by 2030, aspirational districts, behavioral change management, Digital India, Water conservation: a village creates magic, Education in tribal region-Eklavya model residential school (EMRS), saturation of basic services in villages/service plans in NE region, development and conservation, promoting the livelihood: a case of Himalayan state, tourism: potential for growth, rural housing, overview of rural development in context to watershed management, climate change & its impact on bio-diversity: policies and global practices, innovations in public administration, overview of national security scenario, project planning, execution and monitoring-JJM, centralized public grievance redressal & monitoring system among other important topics.

The participants were also exposed to visits aimed at observing a diverse range of developmental projects and institutions. These visits offer invaluable insights and first-hand experiences of prominent initiatives and organizations, including but not limited to the Parliament of India, AIIMS, Paryavaran Bhawan, MDNIY, NDMC, Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya, among others.

The overall supervision and coordination of the 4th capacity building programme is being carried out by Dr. B. S. Bisht, course coordinator for Arunachal Pradesh, along with Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, co-course coordinator, and Shri. Brijesh Bisht, Training Asssistant along with the capacity building team of the NCGG.