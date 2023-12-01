Prime Minister’s meeting with the President of the State of Israel

New Delhi,1st December: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with H.E. Mr. Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel, on 1 December 2023, on the sidelines of the COP 28 Summit in Dubai.

The two leaders exchanged views on the on-going Israel – Hamas conflict in the region. Prime Minister expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in the October 7 terror attacks and welcomed the release of hostages.

Prime Minister reiterated the need for continued and safe delivery of humanitarian aid for the affected population. He emphasized on India’s support for a two state solution and early and durable resolution of Israel Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

President Herzog congratulated Prime Minister on the success of India’s G20 Presidency and welcomed the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.