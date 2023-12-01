Prime Minister’s meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General

New Delhi,1st December: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG), on 1 December 2023, on the sidelines of the COP 28 Summit in Dubai.

Prime Minister thanked UNSG for his support during India’s G20 Presidency. He highlighted India’s initiatives and progress in achieving climate goals.

Both leaders exchanged views on priorities and concerns of the Global South related to Climate Action, climate finance, technology and reforms of the multilateral governance and financial institutions, including the UN.

UN Secretary-General appreciated India’s efforts in the areas of sustainable development, climate action, MDB reforms, and Disaster management under G20 Presidency. He welcomed PM’s Green Credit Initiative. He affirmed to work with India to build on the achievements of India’s Presidency and take them forward at the UN Summit of the Future 2024.