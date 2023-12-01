Database management, digital asset sharing, branding highlighted as key points during roundtable on MICE tourism

New Delhi,1st December: The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, in a move to strengthen India’s presence in the global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, held an industry roundtable on November 30, 2023. The event witnessed the convergence of CEOs and senior leaders of industry at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, deliberating on the future of India as a world-class MICE destination.

The roundtable, led by the Ministry and MICE industry, was a direct response to the overwhelming global interest sparked during India’s G20 Presidency. The event focused on capitalizing on the successes of the G20 summit, which highlighted India’s advanced MICE infrastructure and rich cultural heritage.

Smt. V Vidyavathi, Secretary of Tourism, in her opening remarks, emphasized three key agendas: Enabling Environment, Policy Regime, and Sustainability. She called upon global agencies and industry leaders to consider their contributions to the tourism ecosystem and how the Ministry can enhance this sector, stressing the importance of building on the momentum created by India’s G20 Presidency.

Sh. Rakesh Kumar Verma, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, followed with a comprehensive presentation on the National Strategy for MICE Industry, detailing the vision, mission, goal, and key strategic pillars critical for nurturing and promoting the MICE industry in India.

A brand agency representing the Ministry illustrated the ‘Meet in India’ Campaign, the ‘I Do’ campaign for wedding tourism, and the ‘Travel for LiFE’ initiative. The presentation outlined a 360° integrated model for promotion, focusing on how sustainability can be woven into the MICE industry narrative.

The roundtable witnessed a collective and insightful contribution from CXOs and senior leaders across the MICE industry spectrum, including hotel chains, Professional Conference Organizers (PCOs), and key players in inbound MICE business like Accor Group, Marriott Hotel Group, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, Jio World Centre, YashoBhoomi (Kinexin), Alpcord Network Travel & Conferences Management Company, Radisson Hotel Group South Asia, ICE Incentive Conference & Event Management, India Exposition Mart Ltd., and others.

The diverse feedback emphasized India’s rich cultural and natural diversity as a significant attraction for MICE tourism, while also underlining the untapped potential within the domestic market. Industry representatives recognized India’s stature as a knowledge hub, foreseeing its ability to attract a myriad of MICE events across various sectors. There was palpable excitement for the upcoming Incredible MICE (iMICE) event, which is anticipated to further elevate India’s profile as a MICE destination. Calls were made for the strategic classification of MICE hotels to streamline the sector, and recognition was given to India’s substantial development in MICE infrastructure, with a strong recommendation for its continued expansion and enhancement.

The session culminated with a summary from the Secretary of Tourism, who thanked the participants for their invaluable inputs, highlighting key action points such as database management, digital asset sharing, and focused efforts on structure, branding, marketing, and regulations for the MICE industry.

The roundtable underscored the Ministry’s dedication to promoting MICE tourism in India and marked a pivotal effort in developing India as a sought-after MICE destination.

The Ministry extended its gratitude to all attendees for their engagement and looks forward to continued collaboration in realizing India’s MICE potential.