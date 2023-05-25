The 3rd Tourism Working Group Meeting concludes in Srinagar

Srinagar: The 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group meeting held in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, concluded on May 24, 2023, Wednesday. The last day of the meeting began with an early morning yoga session on the lawns of Hotel Lalit, which is situated on the bank of the famous Dal Lake amidst serene views. Further, the foreign delegates visited various historical places in the city. The three-day meeting witnessed participation from 53 representatives of different countries.

On the last day of the meeting, foreign delegates and India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant played golf at the Royal Springs Golf Course. The visiting delegates later visited the historic Mughal Gardens and the beautiful Nishat Garden with 12 terraces on the banks of Dal Lake. During their visit to the Nishat Garden, the delegates were also seen posing for photographs wearing traditional Kashmiri dresses. Further, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu hosted the delegates for lunch at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) where he interacted with the delegates.

On the 2nd day of the meeting, while addressing the 3rd Tourism Working Group meeting, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “Kashmir is no longer the land of hartals and stone-pelters, indicating normalcy in the Valley.” Criticizing Pakistan, he said that, “the administration has been successful in crushing cross-border terrorism.” He added, “The Union Territory is witnessing a new era which has opened immense possibilities of growth, peace, and development.” “Holding the 3rd Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar for G20 countries shows that Jammu and Kashmir can host international events.” “We are capable of hosting any international event,” he said.

Further, the delegates were taken for a Shikara ride at Dal Lake. Later on, they went to the City Center in Srinagar where they visited Kashmir Haat, Arts Emporium, Polo View High Street Market, and Sports Ground. Live demonstrations of Kashmiri handicrafts were also shown to the delegates during their visit. The second day of the meeting concluded with a beautiful performance presented by the local artists of Kashmir.

This meeting marks the first major international event organized in the region after the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.