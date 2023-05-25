In2IT EBS inaugurated at Bhubaneswar

“In2IT EBS” is delighted to announce the launch of our global SAP delivery center in Bhubaneswar, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards marketplace competitiveness. Our newly established SAP Delivery Center is now operational at Fortune Tower, The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Mr. Tusar Kanti Behera, Minister of State (Independent Charge),

E & IT, Sports & Youth Services at Government of Odisha, along with the Special Secretary of the Department of Electronics & IT, Government of Odisha, and the Managing Director of the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), Mr. Manas Panda.

We hold an unwavering conviction that the remarkable talent pool in this region will empower our center to effectively cater to the ERP service requirements of multinational enterprises, transcending boundaries of size and scale. Our commitment lies in creating an inclusive environment where professionals are warmly embraced, while fostering a robust work culture that nurtures their career growth and prosperity,” emphasized Mr. Rudra Shankar Satpathy, Managing Director of the company.

The IT sector in Odisha has garnered noteworthy international recognition, positioning the state alongside the leading contributors to India’s economy through advancements in information technology. Odisha stands tall as a proud participant in the digital landscape, showcasing its ability to embrace innovation, entrepreneurship, and cutting-edge ideas.

“With the establishment of our global SAP Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bhubaneswar, we are positioned to lead the way in this transformative era, driving the growth and prosperity of businesses, both domestically and globally. Together, we enthusiastically embrace the limitless potential of digital possibilities, forging a future where Odisha stands as a vibrant hub of technology and innovation,” stated Mr. Pritosh Joshi, CEO of IN2IT EBS.

About In2IT EBS:

In2IT EBS, a distinguished Gold Partner of SAP, delivering specialized services covering IT consultancy, Enterprise Application, cloud computing, Analytics, application development and maintenance, business process management, and future-edge services. With its inception in Bhubaneswar in 2016, the company has swiftly expanded its reach and established a global presence. Today, boasting 11 delivery centers, operating across 50+ project locations, and with a dedicated team of over 500 associates, In2IT EBS serves a vast clientele of 150+ global customers, both in India and abroad.