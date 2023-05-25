PM Narendra Modi visit to Australia, effective participation at G7 created India Buzz: ASSOCHAM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s highly successful visit to Australia, after his effective participation at the G7 Hiroshima meeting, has further cemented India’s image as an influential nation powered by the world’s fastest growing economy, industry body ASSOCHAM said today.

”The Prime Minister’s visit to Sydney has created an India buzz not only in Australia but also amongst all the major Pacific countries. This would go a long way in further building India’s image as one of the most influential countries in the world, backed by the 1.4 billion people-democracy,” said ASSOCHAM Secretary General Mr Deepak Sood.

He said besides several strategic engagements with the Australian leadership, Shri Narendra Modi reviewed the state of bilateral ties with Australia.

Recent visits by the Prime Minister reinforce our commitment to the global agenda. Scaling up ECTA to a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, covering most of trade would provide a great momentum to bilateral ties. India -Australia bilateral trade aggregates about USD 27 billion. Through different trade-opening deals, India is pursuing its interest in sectors like gems and jewellery, textiles, leather, footwear, furniture, food, and agricultural items, engineering and automobiles.

India is Australia’s largest export market for gold and chickpeas, the second-largest market for coal and copper ores and the third-largest market for lead and wool.