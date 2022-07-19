Team of students from Telangana reached Faridabad under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme

New Delhi : Under the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ programme, students of both the states of Telangana and Haryana are visiting each other’s states for the exchange and learning about the culture, cuisine and lifestyle.

In this connection, a group of students from Telangana reached a private university in Faridabad today to know about Haryana. This team is on a five-day tour of Haryana state. The President of All India Council for Technical Education and other officials explained the merits of the ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ programme to these students through video conferencing. University’s Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Srivastava said that under the ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ programme, we have got a golden opportunity to know about each other’s state. He said that, “A paired programme is going on in which responsibility has been given to 2 states that our students should go there and learn the culture there and the students of the other state should learn the culture here.”

Dr. Gurjit Kaur Chawla, the nodal officer of the University for the programme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, informed that arrangements have been made for the students coming from Telangana under this programme. She said that these students would be taken to different places of the state and made aware about the culture, language, lifestyle and cuisine of Haryana.

Teachers and students who came from Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, told that under this programme they have got an opportunity to know the culture, language, lifestyle and cuisine of Haryana, which they are very curious to know about.