TCS Named to World’s Most Admired Companies List by FORTUNE® Magazine TCS Named to World’s Most Admired Companies List by FORTUNE® Magazine

In the last few years, TCS has been using its investments in research and innovation, its intellectual property and deep contextual knowledge of the customer’s business and technology landscape to proactively pitch ideas and solutions designed to improve their topline and help drive competitive differentiation. This strategy has resulted in deep and enduring customer relationships, a vibrant and engaged workforce, industry-leading profitability, a steady expansion of the addressable market, and a proven track record in delivering longer term stakeholder value.

TCS has invested heavily in research and innovation, taking up promising themes in each industry to envisage and design innovative solutions. The company has over 6,500 dedicated researchers and innovators, with 2,694 granted patents to their credit. TCS’ global network of Pace Port™ co-innovation and advanced research centers based in New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Amsterdam, and Tokyo, help customers drive innovation at speed and scale.

TCS’ employee-friendly workplace practices and continued investments in building up talent across the organization through professional development initiatives and digital skills programs, have made it a top employer globally and an industry benchmark for talent retention.

Additionally, TCS invests in addressing the most pressing needs of the community – education, skilling, employability, and digital entrepreneurship with a focus on bridging the opportunity gap for people and communities. TCS’ STEM programs are designed to encourage computational thinking and spark innovation among school students. They are increasing equitable access to STEM learning and preparing the students for the digital workforce of tomorrow. Its goIT and Ignite My Future in School initiatives have impacted over 1.7 million students and 133,000 teachers in the US till date.

