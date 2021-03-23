Tata Steel’s Jamshedpur plant recognised as World Economic Forum’s Advanced 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) Lighthouse

Jamshedpur: Tata Steel’s Jamshedpur Steel Plant has been recognised as the World Economic Forum’s Advanced 4th Industrial Revolution Lighthouse. With this new milestone, Tata Steel is the one of the few enterprises with three manufacturing sites in the Global Lighthouse network, with Kalinganagar Plant (India) and IJmuiden (the Netherlands) being the other two sites.

The World Economic Forum’s Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Production has set up the Global Lighthouse Network to bridge the gap between the manufacturing units that have adopted the Fourth Industrial Revolution Technologies and those who are yet to embrace it. The companies that have been selected as a part of the Lighthouse Network are able to lead the way forward towards the use of technology to transform factories, value chains, and business models.

T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, said: “It is a proud moment for all of us at Tata Steel as the Jamshedpur plant joins the prestigious Lighthouse Network of the World Economic Forum. In 2018 our IJmuiden plant and in 2019 our Kalinganagar plant were honoured with this recognition and we are pleased to have achieved this milestone for Jamshedpur this year. Our investments in state-of-the-art equipment, utilities and adoption of automation along with multiple digital interventions has resulted in improved productivity across all the three manufacturing sites. The Covid-19 pandemic has further accelerated our resolve to move towards digital manufacturing.”

Tata Steel Jamshedpur’s journey from being Asia’s first integrated steel plant set up in 1907 to receiving this recognition in 2021 is a testament to the Company’s continuous improvement culture, its ability to embrace change and constantly be in sync with technological progress, and focus on employee capability building.

One of the key elements of the Lighthouse Network is its commitment to discovering and elevating solutions that can be scaled up in cost-effective ways across companies and industries. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company leveraged its past investments in 4th Industrial Revolution technologies to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour in operational areas and business continuity during lockdowns while continuing to adopt new ways of working.

Tata Steel has been on a multi-year digital enabled business transformation journey intending to be the leader in digital steel making by 2025 through adoption of digital technologies. In the process, the Company intends to generate substantial EBIDTA improvement, enhance its digital maturity & stakeholder experience while evolving its work practices to be more agile, insightful and intelligent as an organisation.