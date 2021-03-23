TCS Recognized as a Top Employer in the Middle East for the Sixth Consecutive Year

Dubai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a Top Employer in the Middle East by the Top Employers Institute, for the sixth successive year. In addition, TCS was certified as a Top Employer in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar.

Globally, TCS achieved the Top 3 status in 18 of the 21 countries for which rankings were released. In addition to the Middle East ranking, it has been certified as a Top Employer in Europe, UK, North America, APAC, and LATAM.

The Top Employers Institute recognized TCS for its employee-friendly workplace practices and continued investments in building up talent across the organization through professional development initiatives and digital skills programs.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic TCS has supported its teams in the Middle East and rapidly enabled over 95% of its employees to work from home within a matter of weeks, ensuring business continuity for customers. With employees working remotely, TCS provided extra support to its workforce including virtual counselling services and medical helpdesks for physical and mental wellness. Further, a virtual engagement team was set up to keep employees connected and to promote wellbeing.

TCS’ Contextual Masters and Digital Champions programs celebrate experienced employees who have showcased exceptional understanding of their clients’ businesses and mastered digital technologies. This knowledge has been central to TCS’ ability to craft high-impact growth and transformation solutions for some of the world’s top corporations.

Sumanta Roy, Regional Head – Middle East, Africa, and Mediterranean, TCS, said, “This award reaffirms the deep commitment that TCS has for its people, and the best-in-class workplace policies and practices in the Middle East. We have always believed in developing and empowering our people to achieve their full potential. In addition, we focused on employee safety amid the Covid-19 situation, while continuing to partner our customers in their journey to become purpose-led, resilient and adaptable.”

TCS works with over 100 leading corporations across the Middle East and in South Africa, leveraging its Business 4.0™ framework to drive the adoption of advanced technologies and deliver exponential value. In Saudi Arabia, TCS has been actively investing in empowering women through the all-women center, providing employment to almost 1,000 skilled and talented women in the country. Earlier this year, TCS won the Top Women Award for Corporate Citizenship in South Africa for its outstanding work in advancement of women within the organization and in the community.

The Top Employers Institute is a global authority in identifying excellence in employee conditions, conducting rigorous certification programs that include HR best practices surveys and several validation and audit procedures. The Top Employer certification enables employers to benchmark HR policies and practices, strengthen the employer brand and attract, retain and nurture talent.