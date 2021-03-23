FICCI welcomes move to lower age criteria for COVID-19 vaccination

New Delhi: Welcoming the Cabinet’s decision to approve COVID-19 vaccinations for those above 45 years of age from 1st April 2021, Dr Sangita Reddy, Immediate Past President, FICCI said, “FICCI welcomes government’s decision to lower the age criteria for vaccination.” She also urged the government to consider reduction of age criteria to 20 years for widespread vaccination in the country.

Dr Alok Roy, Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and Chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals said, “Opening up COVID vaccination for all above 45 years is a great move and wonderful opportunity to control the 2nd wave. The industry is committed to support the government for accelerating vaccine administration. We also recommend opening the vaccination for all having serious co-morbidities.”

(Hony) Brig Dr Arvind Lal, Chair-FICCI Swasth Bharat Task Force and Executive Chairman, Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd said, “The decision on vaccinating all above 45 yrs is very timely and necessary. We need to ensure that at least 50 lakh are vaccinated every day on war footing. We must also educate people relentlessly through news channels, radio and social media on the need and safety of vaccines.”