Tata Steel Organised Childhood Cancer Awareness Session

– More than 150 people participated in the session

– Observes September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

–

Sukinda : Reaffirming commitment towards the wellbeing of the communities in and around its operation, Tata Steel organized an awareness session on childhood cancer at its Sukinda Chromite Mine campus. Over 150 people including adolescents and parents of young children from the region attended the session.

Aiming to sensitise people on childhood cancer, Dr Evelina Prashant Mujumdar, Assistant Divisional Manager (Employee Wellness) of Tata Steel deliberated on the topic at the session and addressed various queries related to the pressing global health issue. In the session, Dr Mujumdar debunked myths related to childhood cancer and presented important facts related to the disease. She enlightened the gathering on the most common types of childhood cancers like leukemias, lymphomas, brain cancers, solid tumours and the warning signs.

The doctor also held an outpatient consultation programme on the occasion where villagers from the nearby area consulted her on various health issues.

Speaking about the event, Pankaj Satija, Executive-in-Charge, Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division, Tata Steel, said, “The gap between survival rate of children with cancer in high-income countries and low – middle income countries is very high and it’s high time we came forward to close the gap in cancer care to cure all children with the deadly disease.”

The awareness session organised with the help of Tata Steel’s delivery arm Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), also brought together employees, their families, and members of the local community to learn about childhood cancer’s signs, symptoms, and available support systems. The event encouraged active participation from the local community, fostering a sense of unity and shared responsibility in the fight against childhood cancer.