Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma) Receives 2023 World Leader for Peace and Security Award from the Boston Global Forum (BGF) and Michael Dukakis Institute for Leadership and Innovation (MDI)

New Delhi : Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, also known as Amma, has been honoured with the 2023 World Leader for Peace and Security Award by the Boston Global Forum (BGF) and the Michael Dukakis Institute for Leadership and Innovation (MDI). This award has been bestowed upon Amma in recognition of her remarkable contributions to global peace, spirituality, and compassion.

According to BGF and MDI, Amma’s profound spirituality, commitment to core values, and influential global leadership have earned her this esteemed accolade. Her dedication to traditional wisdom and spiritual principles perfectly aligns with the ideals of global unity and compassion. Serving as the Chair of the Civil 20 Engagement Group, comprising G20 civil society leaders during the 2023 G20 Summit in India, Amma embodied the G20 motto, ‘You are the Light.’ Her daily efforts towards fostering global unity, compassion, well-being, and a more just and sustainable Earth are unprecedented. Amma’s selflessness and commitment to justice and sustainability are helping to shape a more enlightened and compassionate world.

Former Governor of Massachusetts, Michael Dukakis, Chairman of the Boston Global Forum, expressed his admiration, stating, “We are profoundly honoured to recognize Amma as a World Leader for Peace and Security. Her tireless efforts to promote love, compassion, and global unity are truly exemplary. Amma’s legacy will continue to inspire our collective journey towards a more harmonious world, perfectly aligning with the AIWS initiative.”

The announcement of Amma being bestowed with this prestigious award was made on July 31 at the C20 Summit in Jaipur, India. Two significant events are planned to honour Amma: India’s celebration of her 70th birthday on October 3rd and a special conference at Harvard University’s East Loeb House on November 2nd, during which Amma will deliver a unique global knowledge discourse. Additionally, BGF will organize tributes to Amma in a Global Entertainment Symposium on October 3rd.

Amma joins a prestigious list of past recipients of the World Leader for Peace and Security Award, including notable figures such as Ursula Von der Leyen, President of European Commission, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and President of European Commission, among others.