Kathmandu: Nepali PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal met with the President of the United States, Joe Biden during his visit to the UN General Assembly in the USA. In a brief meeting, the two leaders discussed the matters of collaboration in mutual interest between the two countries, said PM Dahal’s Press Advisor, Govinda Acharya. During the meeting US President’s wife Jill Biden and PM Prachanda’s daughter Ganga Dahal also presented.