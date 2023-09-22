HCLTech to feature on Cricket Australia jersey for 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup

Cricket Australia (CA) has today unveiled its playing kit for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India.

The uniform was produced by apparel partner ASICS and features the First Nations design that will appear on all of Australia’s international playing kits.

The playing kit also features the logo of global technology company and existing CA partner, HCLTech on the sleeve.

For the first time, HCLTech has become Australia’s official Team Sponsor at an ICC event and will also feature on the training kit.

HCLTech has been a digital partner since 2019 helping transform CA’s digital assets including cricket.com.au, the CA Live app and PlayCricket, while digitising and streamlining community cricket processes.