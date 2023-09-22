HCLTech to feature on Cricket Australia jersey for 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup

Cricket Australia (CA) has today unveiled its playing kit for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India.
The uniform was produced by apparel partner ASICS and features the First Nations design that will appear on all of Australia’s international playing kits.
The playing kit also features the logo of global technology company and existing CA partner, HCLTech on the sleeve.
For the first time, HCLTech has become Australia’s official Team Sponsor at an ICC event and will also feature on the training kit.
HCLTech has been a digital partner since 2019 helping transform CA’s digital assets including cricket.com.au, the CA Live app and PlayCricket, while digitising and streamlining community cricket processes.
Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager Broadcast & Commercial, Stephanie Beltrame said:
“We’re excited to continue to grow our relationship with HCLTech. Following our recently announced five-year renewal, this is another exciting opportunity in our partnership.
“The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is a major event on the sporting calendar that has huge global reach, so we’re delighted to have trusted global brand in HCLTech continuing to back the Australian team on and off the field.”
HCLTech’s Chief Marketing Officer, Jill Kouri said:
“We’re thrilled to further our partnership with Cricket Australia and support the Australian team at the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
“The HCLTech brand is synonymous with purpose-led partnerships within the global sporting community, and we see the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup as an opportunity to showcase HCLTech and celebrate cricket as a sport.”
The release of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup kit caps off CA’s Kit Week which also saw the unveiling of new Big Bash League and international kits and the announcement of Mitchell & Ness as the exclusive on-field and supporter headwear partner of the Big Bash Leagues.
Australia starts their World Cup campaign against India in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.