XIM University Bhubaneswar Hosts Talk by Prof. B Thimme Gowda on the Significance of the ‘National Education Policy 2020 for Higher Education Institutions’

XIM University Bhubaneswar hosted a talk on the importance of the “National Education Policy 2020 for Higher Education Institutions” by Prof. B Thimme Gowda, Vice Chancellor, Bangalore University Former Vice Chairman of Karnataka State Council for Higher Education on 20th September 2023 at Nijigada, Kurki, Harirajpur Campus.



The event began with the inaugural speech by Prof. Andrew Dutta, Internal Quality Assurance Cell Coordinator, XIM University, wherein he highlighted Prof. Gowda’s contribution towards the taskforce for implementation of the NEP 2020 under the Karnataka Government while also overseeing its execution. Fr. Antony R Uvari, S.J, Vice Chancellor, XIM University felicitated the guest and in his welcome address stated the NEP represents a historic milestone in the evolution of our education system, and it is imperative that we, as higher education institutions, fully understand and embrace its principles and objectives. The Vice Chancellor motivated all the faculty members to be together on this transformative journey with enthusiasm, dedication and commitment to provide the highest quality education that empowers our students to excel on a global stage.



The speaker in his speech mentioned about the shifting landscape of higher educations towards the Institution’s role to produce employable graduates through the inclusion of disciplinary expertise at every level to contribute to national prosperity in the emerging knowledge economy. The principles of knowledge, skills, balance, vision and identity will govern this transition. NEP 2020 gives an opportunity to the academicians to choose between a slow track (4 years) and fast track (3 years) option with or without research project for under graduation. Both the students and the professors would be able to enjoy the privilege of being associated with multiple universities simultaneously. This brings the Indian higher education system at par with the global transformation improving the applicability of the programs at an earlier stage through efficient management of time and resources. Higher Education Commission of India will be set up to effectively implement NEP 2020, that will comprise of regulatory council, accreditation council, grants council and the general education council. NEP is set to make Indian institutions competent with the foreign universities which is also depicted through the following statement,



“New Education Policy 2020 is expected to bridge the gap between the present-day learning outcomes to what is required for the 21st century by giving more autonomy to Higher Education Institutions. The maximum benefits of education should be enjoyed by the students who are the primary stakeholders”



The talk ended with a question-and-answer session with the faculty members and the vote thanks by Fr. S. Antony Raj, Registrar, XIM University wherein he thanked the speaker, faculty members, media partners and all the support staff. He acknowledged the seeds of knowledge and experience sown by the speaker on the auspicious occasion of the harvest festival in Odisha.