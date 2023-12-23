Tata Steel Foundation’s Annual Conclave ‘Arunima’ Concludes

Sukinda : The three-day annual conclave ‘Arunima’, hosted by Tata Steel Foundation at Tata Steel’s Sukinda Chromite Mine campus concluded on Saturday. The event brought together students, women changemakers and farmers across Bamnipal, Sukinda and Kalinganagar region aiming at showcasing the progres-sive journey of the region.

On the concluding day, experts working on issues relating to water, livelihood, allied activities and sustainable agriculture practices came together and interacted with farmers. They actively engaged in discussions centered on exploring livelihood oppor-tunities linked to water for agricultural practices and deliberated on water-related actions.

The last day of the event was graced by Pritiranjan Gharai, Hon’ble Minister, Rural Development, Skill Development and Technical Education, Government of Odisha, Divya Ranjan Baral, Chairman, Sukinda Block, Daitari Nayak, Padmashree awardee, Ajit Mohanta, agri Entrepreneur, Saroja Choudhury, woman entrepreneur, Raimati Ghiuria, known as the millet queen of Odisha and Ambika Prasad Nanda, Head CSR, Odisha, Tata Steel.

Themed around water conservation, Arunima’s seventh edition commemorated the invaluable contributions of youth, women, and farmers as key catalysts of change. This collaborative effort highlighted the significance of millets in fostering sustainable agriculture and augmenting livelihoods, emphasizing their pivotal role in ensuring a sustainable future.

On the inaugural day of the event, 2,561 meritorious students had received ‘Jyoti Fellowship’ while the second day witnessed over 200 women hailing from 35 pancha-yats engaged in meaningful discussion over the critical issue of water management.