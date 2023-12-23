Bhubaneswar: KIIT Women Team 2nd Position in the North East Zone Yogasana Championship, North East Yogasana & Swimming Championship at KIIT & KISS concluded today successfully.

The North East Zone Inter University Yogasana (Men & Women) Championship organized by School of Sports & Yogic Sciences, KIIT – Deemed to be University under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi from 21st – 23rd December 2023 was concluded today. A total of 2500+ participants and more than 300+ coaches and officials from more than 200+ universities participated in the yogasana championship. Top 16 Teams from North East Zone were selected and will participate in the All India Inter Zonal Yogasana Championship at KIIT scheduled from 25th – 27th December 2023 along with top 16 teams from South West Zone.

North East Inter University Yogasana (Men & Women) Championship 2023-24

Results Yogasana:

Team Men

Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar Dev Sanskriti Vishavidyalaaya, Haridwar

Team Women

Panjab University Chandigarh KIIT University, Bhubaneswar Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra

Individual Men

Abhishek, Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani Himanshu, Dev Sanskriti Vishavidyalaaya, Haridwar Harish, Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani

Individual Women

Tanisha, Panjab University Chandigarh Santosh Jani, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar Juli Nayak, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar

Guest List:

Ø Dr. Mahender Singh, AIU Observer Yogasana

Ø Dr. Gaurav Rai, Sports Division, AIU

Ø Mr. Neelkamal Roy, Member, Bihar Volleyball Association

Ø Mr. Nikhil Kumar Dalai, Chief Referee, Yogasana

The Men team of KIIT stood 7th & Women team of KISS stood 16th Position respectively and qualified for the All India Inter Zonal Yogasana Championship at KIIT scheduled from 25th – 27th December 2023.

North East Inter University Swimming (Men & Women) Championship 2023-24

The North East Zone Inter University Swimming (Men & Women) Championship was organized by KISS – Deemed to be University under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi from 21st – 23rd December 2023. A total of 1000+ participants from more than 100+ universities and more than 200+ coaches and officials participated in the swimming championship.

Results Overall Team Championship:

Chandigarh University, Mohali – 1st Place Adamas University, Kolkata – 2nd Place Panjab University, Chandigarh – 3rd Place

Guest List:

Ø Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera, Vice Chancellor, KISS – Deemed to be University

Ø Dr. Gaurav Rai, Sports Division, AIU

Ø Mr. Neelkamal Roy, Member, Bihar Volleyball Association

Ø Mr. Dhansukh Kagathra, Head Coach, GAF – KISS Bhubaneswar

Both the Championships were conducted smoothly under the supervision & guidance of Dr. Gaganendu Dash, DG Sports & Yoga, KIIT & KISS and Staff Members of Sports Department from KIIT & KISS along with staff of KIIT School of Sports & Yogic Sciences.

All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the championships.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT Women Team on being second, KIIT Men & KISS Women Teams on qualifying for the All India. He also wished all the participants from various universities all the best for their future competitions.