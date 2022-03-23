Tata Steel and Indo-German Science and Technology Centre (IGSTC) sign MoU for Scientific Cooperation partnership

New Delhi: Tata Steel and Indo-German Science and Technology Centre (IGSTC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 21, 2022. The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. Debashish Bhattacharjee, Vice President, Technology & New Materials Business, Tata Steel; S K Varshney, Head, International Cooperation, Department of Science and Technology and Indian Co-Chair IGSTC Governing Body.

Tata Steel intends to leverage this collaboration opportunity with IGSTC to establish a joint collaborative Research & Innovation (R&I) framework to facilitate new technology development, conduct thought leadership workshops and support human capital development. This collaboration partnership will be in the globally relevant technology & innovation areas of climate change, emerging technologies in new materials, joint research & innovation for emerging technologies and technology development for scaling-up.

On the occasion, Dr. Debashish Bhattacharjee, Vice President, Technology & New Materials Business, Tata Steel, said: “The objective of this collaboration is three folds: developing a human intellect bridge between India and Germany, developing cutting-edge sustainable technologies for global good, and supporting women in science and giving industry exposure to bright young scholars through hands-on industry research. The methodology will be in the form of global workshops wherein, challenge statements will be articulated and both industry and academia will be called to jointly participate in the projects relevant to the challenge statement identified.”

The MoU signing ceremony was conducted in a physical setup. The attendees included Dr. Steffen Norbert Koch, Minister and Head of Economic Department, German Embassy, Kamesh Gupta, Chief – Graphene Business, InnoVenture and Innovation, Technology & New Materials Business, Tata Steel, and other Directors & eminent scientists of IGSTC.