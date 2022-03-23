International Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created a sand art on the occasion of “World TB Day” at Sea Beach, Puri

Puri: International Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo has created a sand sculpture with the message that one can get rid of TB disease completely by treating it in time. The research on TB in Medical Science has developed so much that it has been proved that a person can be completely cured of TB. This is what has been depicted by Mr.Manas in his Sand Sculpture.

The Sand Sculpture is 15 feet wide in which 15 tons of sand has been consumed to sculpt it. It took Mr.Manas Sahoo near about 7 hours to build this in which he conveys the message which reads as “Invest To End TB. Save Lives” and “World TB Day”.

Dr.Sudarsan Pothal ( Professor & HOD Respiratory Medicine) of Jagannath Medical College, Puri has given his valuable time to visit Mr.Manas Sahoo’s art to create awareness about the disease & it’s treatment which has doubly impacted his sand art.