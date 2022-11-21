Tata Motors Partners With Graphic Era Hill University to Upskill its Workforce, Cultivate In-Demand Technical Expertise









Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, announced a partnership with Graphic Era Hill University (GEHU), in Bhimtal, Uttarakhand to provide M.Tech degree in EV technology to its employees working at the Pantnagar Plant. In line with its objective of cultivating an engaged and skilled workforce, this company sponsored program aims at enhancing employees’ technical skills, thereby bridging skill gaps that prevail in the automotive industry and creating a future-ready organization.

The curriculum of this M.Tech program is designed to meet the rapidly growing skillset demands in the automotive industry. Employees enrolled in this program will undergo comprehensive training, in two parts – a theoretical introduction to the curriculum content at Tata Motors’ Pantnagar campus, and a series of hands-on experiences at GEHU’s Bhimtal campus. These employees will be mentored by industry experts and trained by technical specialists at Tata Motors and GEHU, Bhimtal to ensure their competency and confidence to work on-site. The course comprises of 4 semesters, spread over 2 years, which will culminate in a holistic 6-month industrial project. Further to periodic assessment and on successful completion of the program, a certificate will be awarded by the university to the enrolled students.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Ravindra Kumar G.P., President & CHRO, Tata Motors, said, “For us at Tata Motors, our greatest asset is our people. We place this value at the heart of our business strategy and are committed to developing a talented workforce with the right skillsets and values, which in turn will create long-term success for us. With our partnership with Graphic Era Hill University, we intend to achieve our vision of shaping new-age talent through continuous learning, thus empowering them and us with the skills to thrive in this rapidly evolving automotive industry. With Tata Motors making significant investments in electric vehicles, this program will assist us in creating a future-ready workforce equipped with the technical capabilities to build next-gen mobility solutions.”

Speaking on the occasion Dr. MC Lohani, Director, Graphic Era Hill University, Uttarakhand Bhimtal Campus, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Tata Motors in this mutually beneficial initiative that will lead to a rich knowledge exchange and will enable students to align themselves with the latest industry practices. This program will greatly contribute to the development of a diverse talent pool and will benefit those who have expertise in areas where the skills gap is widening.”