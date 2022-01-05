Tata Motors Delivers All-New Winger Vaccine Van in Pantnagar, Strives to Support Uttarakhand Government Vaccination Drive

Khatima : Furthering its commitment to improve the wellbeing of the communities in which it operates, Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile company, recently announced the delivery of Two Tata Winger Vaccine Vans to the Indian Red Cross Society to support UK Government’s COVID vaccination drive, raise awareness, and enhance coverage in rural pockets of Udham Singh Nagar District. The Winger vaccination van was flagged off in an event at Khatima on 29 December 2021, in the presence of Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Mr. Yugal Kishor Pant District Magistrate Udham Singh Nagar, Tata Motors Pantnagar Plant Head, Mr. Anal Vijay Singh, Tata Motors Plant Team including Union General Secretary and the Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society – Uttarakhand.

The Tata Motors Vaccine Van is built on Tata Winger’s versatile platform and is customized to facilitate smooth vaccination in rural areas and is equipped with enhanced safety features and required medical instruments. Its on-ground operation will occur in coordination with the Indian Red Cross Society, District Immunization Office (DIO), and doctors from the Government Health Department.