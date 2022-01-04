Kia Carens trim details revealed – to come with 6 airbags as standard, 66 connected car features, 3 powertrains and 3 transmission options

Chennai : Kia India, today revealed the trim details and technical specifications of the Kia Carens, ahead of its launch. The bookings of the vehicle to begin from the January 14, 2022. The 3-row recreational vehicle, Kia Carens, will be offered in 5 trim levels – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus, coupled with multiple powertrain and seating options. All the 5 trim levels will offer the Robust 10 Hi-safety package as standard, making the Kia Carens safe for a family drive. Furthermore, the vehicle hosts many first-in-class features such as 26.03 Cm (10.25”) HD Touchscreen Navigation with Next Generation Kia Connect, BOSE Premium Sound System with 8 speakers, Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria protection, Ventilated front seats, 2nd Row Seat One Touch Easy Electric Tumble and SkyLight Sunroof to name a few. The Kia Carens will be available with three powertrain options – Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel. Further, customers will also get an option to choose from three transmission options – 6MT, 7DCT and 6AT. The vehicle will be offered in the Seven seater option in Premium to Luxury trims, while the Luxury Plus trim will be available with a choice of both 6 and 7 seater options.

Related