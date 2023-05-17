Tata Group has leased 12,472 square feet of space at Golden I, the premier commercial development in Greater Noida (West)

Golden I, the leading commercial project in Greater Noida (West), has leased 12,472 square feet of space to Tata Group’s “Croma” India’s leading electronics retailer. This is Greater Noida’s (West) largest store. Maruti’s premium brand “Nexa” recently purchased 7500 square feet of space in this project. The event was graced by the presence of Mr. Sushanshu Rai (Director), Mr. Himanshu Sharma (CEO) and Mr. Bikram Singh (VP-Leasing).

“We are delighted to welcome Tata Group to Golden I. The launch of Croma brings the first-ever mega electronic store to Greater Noida (West), which makes us at Golden I equally excited. The addition of Tata, after Nexa, to our tenant mix further strengthens the project’s position as the premier commercial destination in Greater Noida (West). We are confident that Tata’s new store will attract a large number of customers and contribute to the overall success of Golden I,” said Sudhanshu Rai, Director of Ocean Infraheight Pvt. Ltd.

Tata’s decision to lease space at Golden I is a testament to the project’s strategic location and high-net-worth catchment area. The project is located near the proposed metro station and is surrounded by over 1,000 acres of residential development. Over 10,00,000 people are expected to inhabit the vicinity, and Golden I is the most recognised shopping and business landmark in the area.

Golden I is spread over 25 acres and is the first commercial project in the region to offer assured returns from SBI & Axis banks. It comprises commercial retail shops, IT and ITES office spaces, hypermarkets with 19 ft. height retail shops, lockable office spaces, anchor stores, food courts, bank spaces, restaurants, and a convention centre.

Golden I’s impressive tenant mix, location, and amenities have made it a highly sought-after commercial project in Greater Noida (West). With Tata joining the tenant roster, the project is expected to attract more prominent brands and reinforce its position as a premier commercial destination.

Golden I has been developed by Ocean Infraheights Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading real estate promoters & developers in the Delhi & NCR region.