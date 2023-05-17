Dubai: Commemorating the launch of direct flights between Bhubaneswar & Dubai, a special cultural evening ‘Odisha Dibas’ was held in Dubai. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually addressed the Odia Diaspora in UAE & Middle East.

Congratulating Odisha Govt on this landmark step towards improving Odisha’s global connectivity, Consulate General of India in Dubai Dr. Aman Puri spoke about how the direct connectivity between Dubai & Odisha will create unparalleled opportunities for the State.

Secy to HCM (5T) Shri V K Pandian interacted with delegates & outlined #Odisha’s transformation agenda that relies on Tech, Teamwork, Timeliness & Transparency leading to Transformation. He called upon Odia Diaspora to explore opportunities that Odisha offers.