Tasva Achieves 55th Store Milestone; Strengthens its Retail Presence with the Grand Opening of its Fifth Store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad; Tasva, the Indian menswear brand by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd and celebrated designer Tarun Tahiliani, is pleased to announce the launch of its 5th store in Hyderabad. With this feat, Tasva has achieved the milestone of 55th stores across the country.

The new store, strategically located in Banjara Hills, an urban commercial centre and one of the most affluent neighborhoods in Hyderabad, will cater to the discerning clientele of the city and surrounding region, offering a wide range of meticulously curated wedding and occasion wear with its new perspective, seamlessly blending comfort with style.

Tasva’s 5th store in Hyderabad marks a significant milestone in the brand’s journey, emphasizing its growth and continued commitment to delivering unparalleled fashion and lifestyle products. The new store of the brand is spread across 3,582 sq. ft. and presents a remarkable range of kurtas, bundis, sherwanis, bandhgalas, achkans, churidars, aligarhis, and accessories such as safas, brooches, pocket squares, shawls, stoles, mojaris and more. The elegant ambience of the store complements the exceptional collection. Tasva’s team of knowledgeable stylists is dedicated to understanding customers’ unique preferences and providing personalized assistance.

Each garment reflects Tarun Tahiliani’s signature style; expertly crafted with impeccable attention to detail to create the Tasva fit. Tasva uses fabrics such as silk, banarasi brocade, velvet, and cotton that celebrates the rich heritage of Indian textiles. Traditional embroidery such as zardozi, aari, chikankari, and gota work have been used extensively across the collection, combining the elegance of Indian craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes for the global Indian.

Sharing his thoughts on the unveiling of the new store, Tarun Tahiliani, the Chief Design Officer, Tasva, said, “Tasva has been a long-held dream of mine, made possible via Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail. The name itself represents the finest version of oneself, which we have worked hard to accomplish through the brand. For the longest time, I’ve heard that ethnic wear is uncomfortable, and Tasva is an attempt to rectify that. We have designed garments that provide our consumer, the Indian Man, with a fabulously made, internationally.”

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Mukul, Brand Head, Tasva remarked, “Tasva has over the last year created a strong customer connect with its best-in-class product offering and unique store experience for men’s Indian wear buyers. With a complete product offering across Indian occasion & wedding wear apparel and accessories for Men, we believe a strong market like Hyderabad offers tremendous potential for us to take this brand to many more consumers. From our current network of 55 stores in 34 cities, we plan to accelerate our store expansion to a network of over 90 stores by the end of this financial year.”

Store Address: – Tasva, Road No. 2, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad – 500034

Timings: 11:00am – 9:00 daily | Phone: 040-40148221

Also, available on www.tasva.com