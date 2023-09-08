Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flagged off 181 mobile veterinary units

Bhubaneswar: Flagging off 181 mobile veterinary units, CM Naveen Patnaik said these mobile units are working to provide veterinary services at the doorsteps to livestock keepers & farmers in the villages located at distant places from veterinary institutions. These new vehicles will be used to provide health services to livestock animals under Mukhyamantri Bhramyamana Prani Chikitsha Seva.

CM added that Odisha Govt is making continuous efforts to make the lives of livestock farmers more comfortable, multiply their income and bring smiles on their faces. CM added the animal resources development sector has been identified as the next level of growth for farmers, women SHGs and entrepreneurs.

The mobile veterinary units were previously functioning through hired vehicles. Now, the State Govt has spent around ₹30 Cr in 1st phase & has provided 181 vehicles for use as mobile veterinary units in all districts. The units will provide veterinary healthcare & animal husbandry advisory services to farmers through basic animal healthcare, complex surgery, vaccination & diagnostic services in livestock healthcare besides organising awareness camps for farmers.

Highlighting that the Odisha Govt is committed to welfare of animals, CM said that the mobile veterinary units will provide emergency veterinary healthcare to stray & abandoned animals through Animal Helpline at the time of need. Veterinary services will be provided using new technologies in these mobile veterinary units. The location of the vehicles will be tracked using the GPS. CM added, application of such technology will bring transparency in operation of the units based on #5T programme of the Govt.