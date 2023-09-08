  NTPC Group Installed Capacity Reaches 73824 MW

New Delhi : India’s leading integrated power producer, NTPC’s Group installed capacity has reached 73824 MW. This achievement comes in the backdrop of the completion of trial operation of 1st Unit of 800 MW at Telangana Super Thermal Power Project on 5th Sept 2023.

This accomplishment reinforces NTPC’s commitment to delivering reliable and affordable power to the Nation.

With this, the installed capacity of NTPC Limited and NTPC Group has become 57838 MW and 73824 MW respectively.

Further, the company is committed to achieve 60,000 MW of Renewable Energy capacity by year 2032.

NTPC Ltd. is India’s largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the power requirement of the country. With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the Nation. The company is committed to adopting best practices, fostering innovation, and embracing clean energy technologies for a greener future.