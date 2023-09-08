World EV Day: Vedanta Aluminium drives techno-innovations within EV industry

Bhubaneswar :On World Electric Vehicle (EV) Day, Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, reaffirms its commitment to augmenting the growth ofthe globalEV sector,through its range of high-quality, world-class products customised to the needs of the automotive industry. The company’s cutting-edge product portfolio already includes primary foundry alloys for wheels, engine blocks and cylinder-head applications, billets for battery casings,HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems & EV frames. Together, theyenable the automotive industry to access best-in-classvalue-added products backed by a lower carbon footprint and enhanced supply-chain reliability.

Aluminium’s unique properties, such as its high strength-to-weight ratio, superb corrosion resistance, exceptional design flexibility, anodising ability, thermal and electrical conductivity, and 100% recyclability have made it the go-to metal for automakers worldwide. Greater usage of aluminium in EVs extends their driving range by offsetting battery weight, thereby reducing the total cost of ownership even with the addition of extra safety features.

Research suggests that every kg of aluminium used in a car reduces its overall weight by 1 kg, and consequently, 100 kg saved on an EV’s weight translates into a potential 10-15% increase in its range. This attribute is of immense significance towards driving higher EV adoption amongst consumers, especially in a geographically vast nation like India. Aluminium is also a critical element in the development of an extensive EV charging infrastructure, given its proven applications in deploying electrical transmission & distribution networks.

Most significantly, Vedanta Aluminium is the first in India to offer low carbon, ‘green’ aluminium, branded Restora and Restora Ultra, for its global customer base, many of whom are focused on ensuring the sustainable provenance of their materials and decarbonising their entire value chain. Extensively utilising Restora in their own product range offers automotive manufacturers the potential to significantly lower the carbon footprint across their value chains.

Reiterating the commitment of Vedanta Aluminium to supporting the EV industry,Mr. Sunil Gupta, COO, Vedanta Ltd. – Aluminium Business said, “EVs are poised to play a pivotal role in steering the planet towards a more environmentally sustainable future. Aluminium is key to advancing this endeavour, thanks to its remarkable versatility. We are a trusted partner to the automotive sector, focused on developing world-class products to meet their specific requirements and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Our products are also certified with severalleading global certificationsthat underscore theirexcellent quality and sustainability standards.”

Adding his views, Mr. Rajesh Kumar, CEO and Whole-time Director, BALCO said, “With our extensive portfolio of products developed using best-in-class technologies, Vedanta Aluminium is well positioned to cater to the rapidly evolving demands of the EV industry. We collaborateclosely with our customers to delivercustomised, hi-techsolutions, enabling them to create world-class products. We have established a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in aluminium to bring together deep R&D, innovation and global technical expertise to co-create the next big thing in aluminium.”

Keeping customers at the core, Vedanta Aluminium offers them products benchmarked to international standards as well as a bundle of advantages through 360-degree holistic solutions including robust Customer Technical Services that support them at various stages of their business aspirations.

Vedanta Aluminium’s product range is Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-certified for demonstrating highquality. The company’s products have also been verified as environmentally sustainable by the globallyrecognizedEnvironmental Product Declaration (EPD), after undergoing a rigorous Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), performing well on the parameters of energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, and waste generation. Additionally, the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI),has also certified the company’splant located at Jharsuguda, Odisha for showcasinghigh sustainability performance,a coveted indicator of sustainabilityworldwide.

In addition to catering to the raw material needs of the EV industry, Vedanta Aluminium is itself a leader in the adoption of EV technology. The company hosts India’s largest fleet of electric lithium-ion forklifts, with a total of 44 units now deployed across its operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The company also aims to decarbonize 100% of its Light Motor Vehicle fleet by 2030, and 75% of its mining fleet by 2035.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow. www.vedantaaluminium.com