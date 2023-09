The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today met H.E. Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh at his official residence. The Bangladesh Prime Minister is in India to attend G20 Summit.

Shri Modi posted on X

“Had productive deliberations with PM Sheikh Hasina. The progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last 9 years has been very gladdening. Our talks covered areas like connectivity, commercial linkage and more.”