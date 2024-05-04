Big reforms on cards as far as India’s foreign policy is concerned during PM Modi’s third term: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar at Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar Addresses Editors In Bhubaneswar Today. Dr S Jaishankar is on a 2-day visit to the State. He will also visit Cuttack & Sambalpur.

Big reforms on cards as far as India’s foreign policy is concerned during PM Modi’s third term. Canada PM is blaming us for his vote bank, but not sharing evidence. Bilateral talks underway with China after the Galwan incident. Both Russia and Ukraine want India to mediate due to our clear foreign policy. Extradition of Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya delayed due to Britain laws. Odisha is lagging behind despite being bestowed with natural resources. Hence, there is a need for a BJP government in Odisha: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar at Editors meet in Bhubaneswar.

Featuring the replica of the Konark Wheel in G-20 meet shows PM Narendra Modi’s love for Odisha’s art and culture; Odisha holds a special place in the eyes of PM Modi; Odisha has received a lot of cooperation from the Centre in the past 10 years: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar at a press meet at Bhubaneswar