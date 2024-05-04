DPS RN Extension Hosts a Mesmerising Odissi Dance Recital by Renowned Artist Ms. Kavita Dwibedi

Under the aegis of SPIC MACAY, Delhi Public School Raj Nagar Extension, hosted a delightful Odissi performance by the renowned Odissi exponent, Ms. Kavita Dwibedi in the school auditorium. SPIC MACAY spreads awareness about the classical music and cultural heritage of India among young minds. Ms. Kavita Dwibedi, a recipient of several prestigious awards, graced the stage with her profound understanding and expertise in the Odissi dance form.

The programme commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by a warm welcome of Ms. Kavita Dwibedi by the school’s Principal, Ms. Pallavi Upadhyaya. Accompanied by Shri Vishwanath Mangaraj, Shri Sukanta Nayak, Shri Gopinath Swain and Kumari Anushua Chowdhury, Kavita Ji’s performance left the audience spellbound. Her performance truly embodied the essence of poetry in motion, starting with Manglacharan and concluding with Krishna Leela.

Ms. Pallavi Upadhyaya, Principal of DPS RN Extension, expressed, “We are immensely grateful to Ms. Kavita Dwibedi for gracing the event with her breathtaking Odissi performance. Her profound artistry and engagement with students enlightened the students about the historical background of Odissi dance, the significance of its distinct costume, silver jewellery and its evolution over time. We look forward to organising more such programmes to enlighten our students.”

