New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden hold talks at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and USA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed United States President Biden to India today, reaffirming the close and enduring partnership between India and the United States. The leaders expressed their appreciation for the substantial progress underway to implement the ground breaking achievements of Prime Minister Modi’s historic, June 2023, visit to Washington says White House.