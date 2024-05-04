Prime Minister Narendra Modi Set to Arrive in Odisha Tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi to hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10 and address a public meeting at Bolangir on May 11, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Odisha tomorrow, as reported. Security has been tightened in Bhubaneswar from the airport to the Raj Bhavan. Discussions for increased security, including involvement of the Special Protection Group (SPG) at the airport, have taken place. CISF and police personnel will also be deployed.
PM Narendra Modi to hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10 and address a public meeting at Bolangir on May 11, 2024