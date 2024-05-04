NationalOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Set to Arrive in Odisha Tomorrow

By Odisha Diary bureau
New Delhi, Dec 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the virtual interaction with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Odisha tomorrow, as reported. Security has been tightened in Bhubaneswar from the airport to the Raj Bhavan. Discussions for increased security, including involvement of the Special Protection Group (SPG) at the airport, have taken place. CISF and police personnel will also be deployed.

PM Narendra Modi to hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10 and address a public meeting at Bolangir on May 11, 2024

Odisha Diary bureau
