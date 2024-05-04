Norwester Expected in Odisha within 24 Hours

Over the next 24 hours, Odisha may see Norwester storms and thunderstorms along the coast, followed by two days of rainfall. This rain could lower temperatures by three to five degrees across many parts of the state. The Meteorological Department predicts widespread rainfall in April, with temperatures potentially dropping by three to four degrees in some areas. However, interior Odisha, including districts like Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Boudh, Balangir, Sonpur, Sambalpur, and Jharsuguda, will continue to experience significant summer heat on April 4.