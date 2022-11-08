T20 WC 2022 Semi-Final: New Zealand to take on Pakistan in Sydney on Wednesday

In the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, New Zealand will take on Pakistan in the first semifinal in Sydney on Wednesday. In the second semifinal, India will lock horns with England in Adelaide on Thursday at 1.30 pm IST. The semifinal winners will face in the summit clash on Sunday in Melbourne.

India secured the top spot in Group 2 after a win over Zimbabwe in the final league match in Melbourne on Sunday. India, the only team to register four wins in the league stage in either group, started with two straight victories and were already assured of the semis spot even before their final league game.