Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal held a third interactive meeting with the Textile Advisory Group in New Delhi to review the progress of initiatives for the cotton value chain.

In the meeting, Mr. Goyal stressed the branding of Indian cotton and creating loyalty and a pull for the KASTURI branded products from consumers. He added that this is a welcome step towards AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

Mr. Goyal expressed that the industry should be at the forefront and work on the principle of self-regulation by owning the responsibility of branding and certifying Indian cotton KASTURI. He said that Industry should lead the Branding Initiative with the Contribution of Industry Funds – Matching Support from Government.

The Minister encouraged Textile Industry and Industry Associations to fund 75,000 handheld kapas plucker machines on completion of 75 years of Independence.