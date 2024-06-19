T20 Cricket World Cup: Super 8 Round Begins Today In West Indies; USA To Take On South Africa

In the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup, the Super 8 round is beginning today. All the matches of this round will be played in the West Indies. The first Super 8 match will be played between the USA and South Africa today. India will take on Afghanistan in their first match tomorrow.

Eight teams have qualified for this phase. Bangladesh was the last team to qualify after their victory over Nepal.

The first group consists of India, Australia, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, while the second group consists of the USA, England, the West Indies, and South Africa.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals. The teams have to play three matches in the Super-8 and need two wins to reach the semi-finals. The semi-final will be a knockout. The losing team will end their journey, while the winning team will reach the final, which will be played in Barbados on 29th June.

India, Australia, Afghanistan, the West Indies, and South Africa are the only teams to progress to the Super 8 on an unbeaten note. The USA and England, on the other hand, made it through despite their respective losses to India and Australia in the group stage.