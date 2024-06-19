India’s Neeraj Chopra Bags Gold At Paavo Nurmi Games

India’s gold machine Neeraj Chopra bags the gold medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 athletics meet in Turku, Finland on Tuesday.

The Olympic and world champion came up with a best throw of 85.97m in his third attempt to emerge victorious in the latest competition on his road to defending the title at the Paris 2024 Olympics later this year.

Finland’s Toni Keranen won silver with a personal best of 84.19m, while compatriot Oliver Helander, who had denied Neeraj gold at this meet two years ago, took bronze with an 83.96m effort.

Two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada finished fourth with 82.58m.