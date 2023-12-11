SVM College students perform cultural events under Nua-O.

Report by Kahnu Nanda , Jagatsinghpur :As a part of the programme under the state sport and youth affairs Nua-O initiative towards empowering youth, SVM college students performed a colourful cultural programme over several social subjects on Saturday. The SVM College Principal Bijaya Kumar Patra inaugurated the programme at College Chhak here, where college students performed street plays, and songs on the subjects of road safety, dowry eradication, environmental protection, girl child fortification, liquor prohibition and eradication of illiteracy in society. Students performed a similar cultural event at the bus stand here at the post-launch session, drawing huge public attendance. The programme was coordinated by SVM College lecturers Ananta Gopal Acharya, Prasanta Behera, Subhashree Nayak, and Babena Das plus two nodal officer Subhandu Nanda.