Jagatsinghpur Beekeeper felicitated in Comb honey production Utsav

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur : . In a celebration held in OUAT Bhubaneswar over Comb honey production Jagatsinghpur beekeeper Ashok Kumar Sarangi a resident of Baliakani village under Erasama block was felicitated. Sarangi was a successful bee farmer who started bee farming in his village in the mid-seventies. He is also a trainer giving guidance to bee cultivators in Odisha. The celebration was held in Biju Patnaik conference hall in OUAT Bhubaneswar. OUAT Chancellor Professor Prabhat Kumar Raula, Professor Sangram Keshori Swain and a few professors from OUAT and bee farmers were present.