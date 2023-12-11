Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates largest state-of-the-art Sports Science Centre at Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar: Inaugurating India’s largest state-of-the-art Sports Science Centre at Kalinga Stadium, CM Naveen Patnaik said the Centre marks a pivotal milestone in #Odisha’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent. CM added by integrating top-notch equipment & expertise, this will serve as a catalyst for the growth of the state’s athletes, enabling them to achieve their fullest potential.

The Sports Science Centre has been established in partnership with Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and has custom-designed equipment for para-athletes and will address their unique needs. The facility also integrates revolutionary technologies such as anti-gravity weight-bearing, sensory deprivation, and cryogenic therapy, expediting recovery and ensuring a swift return to the field.

This inclusive facility, designed to cater to athletes across various disciplines, is poised to become a hub for injury management, rehabilitation, recovery, and performance enhancement. It will cater comprehensively to the needs of sporting talent in the region and will be accessible to elite athletes of the country as well.