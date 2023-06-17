Students from Vedanta Aluminium’s Archery Initiative help Odisha shine at national meet

Lanjigarh :Vedanta Aluminium’s, Lanjigarh unit, India’s premier producer of metallurgical grade alumina,has achieved a significant milestone in its endeavours to promote grassroots sports in Odisha, and thereby provide more opportunities for growth and progress to rural youths.Two students from the Vedanta Archery Training Initiative have now helped the state emerge victorious in the inaugural edition of theJayanti Khel Mahotsav 2023, a national level archery competition held at Bhubaneshwar recently.

Their win is especially significant, as this is the first time in seven years that Odisha has secured a medalat a national-level archery competition. Sanjaya Majhi and Bikram Majhi, the students from Vedanta’s Archery Training Initiative, were part of Odisha’s eight member contingent. They competed with determination against over 150 archers from 28 states between 9 – 12 June. The efforts of Vedanta Lanjigarh’s archery students contributed to the state securing the Bronze medal, finishing 3rd in the overall rankings for the men’s teams.

Sharing his delight on theachievement, Mr GG Pal, Dy. CEO – Alumina Business, Vedanta Limited, said, “Vedanta Lanjigarh dedicates a significant portion of its community development efforts to theadvancement of sports at the grassroot level. The role of sports in aiding the holistic development of youths and endowing them with essential life skills is well-known. We enable this process by ensuring access to best-in-class training facilities that have repeatedly produced national and state-level champions in both archery and karate. I congratulate our students and the Odisha team for this remarkable achievement, and believe it will inspire our communities’ youth to actively participate in sports.”

ShriSampurnananda Das, Secretary, Odisha Archery Association,congratulated the students, “I would like to congratulate all the students who represented Odisha in the 1st Jayanti Khel Mahotsav and were a part of this historic win. I would love to see them continuing their hard work and achieve greater accolades in life. I would also like to thank Vedanta for actively increasing participation of people in archery and providing them with proper training and equipment. They have successfully encouraged the youths of Kalahandi district toparticipate in sports,presenting them with different avenues for progress in life.”

Over 15 students from Vedanta Aluminium’s training program have represented Odisha at the national level, and have bagged a total of 37 medals in various state-level competitionstill date. The companyhas deployedmultiple community development programs in the areas of education, healthcare, livelihood, grassroots sports and art & culture. Within the domain of sports, over 40 students are undergoing training in archery and 60 students in karate at the SSD High School, Lanjigarh, supported by Vedanta. The company provides them with quality equipment, professional coaches, scheduled training programs, and supports them for participating in various competitions.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.