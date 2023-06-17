Kalbaisakhi hits areas of Khordha & Puri; TPCODL restores complete power supply

Khordha: Yesterday’s Kalbaisakhi in Khordha and Puri areas affected nearly 40,000 consumers due to falling of tree and bending of electric poles.

Maintenance team of TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) acted immediately and restored the entire power supply.

Kalbaisakhi or NorWesters storms often cause damage the electricity supply network due to uprooting of trees and bending of electric poles, resulting in disruptions to the power supply.

TPCODL remains committed to ensure electricity supply to its valued customers, even in challenging circumstances.



