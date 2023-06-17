President of India Reviews the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy, Dundigal

Hyderabad: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad today (June 17, 2023).

Addressing the cadets, the President said that their career is challenging, rewarding and highly honourable. They have to carry forward the great legacy of those who have served in the Indian Air Force before them. She said that the Indian Air Force has a very inspiring motto ‘Touch the sky with glory’, ‘Nabhah sprisham deeptam’. She expressed confidence that the cadets would imbibe the spirit of this motto and live upto the expectations the nation has from them.

The President said that the great role played by the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force in defending the country in the wars with the hostile neighbour in 1948, 1965 and 1971 is written in golden letters. They demonstrated the same resolve and skills at the Kargil conflict and later, in destroying the terror hideout at Balakot. Thus, the Indian Air Force has a legendary reputation of professionalism, dedication and self-sacrifice.

The President said that the IAF also contributes to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Recently the IAF sprang into action despite adverse weather conditions during the recent earthquake in Turkiye and Syria to provide medical aid and disaster relief. Earlier, the successful evacuation operation to airlift more than 600 Indians and other nationals stuck in Kabul, involving flying and landing in a hostile environment is a testimony to the high capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

The President said that the ability to absorb technology at a rapid pace would be essential for defence preparedness at land, sea and air. She said that each and every officer of the armed forces has to keep in mind an integrated perspective of defence preparedness. She was happy to note that the Air Force is taking steps to be ever-ready, especially future-ready keeping in view the overall security scenario including the challenges of fighting a high technology war in a network-centric future battle space.