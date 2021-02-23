States/UTs roll out Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 3.0

New Delhi: Various States and UTs have started implementation of the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0, a campaign aimed to reach those children and pregnant women who have been missed out or been left out of the Routine Immunisation Programme. This is aimed to accelerate the full immunization of children and pregnant women through a mission mode intervention. The first phase has been rolled out from 22nd Feb 2021 for fifteen days.

The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan, launched the campaign on 19th February, 2021 and urged the States and district functionaries to reach each and every child and attain maximum Full Immunization Coverage. The campaign has exemplified ownership of the immunization program by top most leadership at the state level also. The campaign in Uttar Pradesh was inaugurated by the Chief Minister, Shri Yogi Adityanath on 21st February 2021. The campaign was kicked off in Rajasthan with its Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma inaugurating the programme on 22nd February 2021. In Madhya Pradesh, Dr Prabhu Ram Choudhary, State Health Minister inaugurated the campaign in a function held at Bhopal on 22nd February 2021.

The campaign is scheduled to have two rounds of immunization lasting 15 days (excluding Routine immunization and holidays). It is being conducted in pre-identified 250 districts/urban areas across 29 States/UTs in the country. Beneficiaries from migration areas and hard to reach areas will be targeted as they may have missed their vaccine doses during COVID19. As per the Guidelines released for IMI 3.0, the districts have been classified to reflect 313 low risk; 152 as medium risk; and 250 as high risk districts.

Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) during the immunization activities has been strongly emphasized. States have been asked to follow “Staggered Approach” to avoid crowding at the session sites and even plan break-up sessions if staggered approach is not effective to avoid crowding. The sessions are also planned in such a way that not more than 10 beneficiaries are present at the session site at one given point in time.

During the first round of IMI 3.0, the campaign is targeting children and pregnant women who might have missed their vaccine doses due to the COVID pandemic. As per data reported till 1700 hrs. on 22nd February, nearly 29,000 children and 5,000 pregnant women were vaccinated (data provisional).

IMI 3.0 campaign spearheaded by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), will be implemented in mission-mode with support from key departments, as well as a strong network of partners and civil society organizations, youth groups, and community members. It will be taken as an opportunity to catch up on any immunization gaps that might have emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.