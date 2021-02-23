India’s Cumulative Vaccination coverage has crossed 1.17 crore

New Delhi: The country’s Active Caseload has fallen below 1.50 lakh. It stands at 1,47,306 today. The present active caseload now consists of 1.34% of India’s total Positive Cases.

10,584 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 13,255 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours. It has led to a net decline of 2,749 cases in the total active caseload.

India’s daily Positivity Rate remains below 3%.

India has recorded a steady decline in the number of daily new deaths.78 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Also, twenty one States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, Haryana, J&K, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, A&N Islands, D&D and D&N.

As on 22nd February, 2021, the vaccination coverage was 1,17,45,552 through 2,44,877 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include 64,51,251 HCWs (1st dose), 12,58,177 HCWs (2nd dose) and 40,36,124 FLWs (1st dose).

The 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination started on 13th February, 2021 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose. Vaccination of the FLWs started on 2nd Feb 2021.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1st Dose 2nd Dose Total Doses 1 A & N Islands 5,442 1,870 7,312 2 Andhra Pradesh 4,27,444 1,02,376 5,29,820 3 Arunachal Pradesh 21,318 5,332 26,650 4 Assam 1,65,110 13,992 1,79,102 5 Bihar 5,26,159 56,791 5,82,950 6 Chandigarh 14,198 1,089 15,287 7 Chhattisgarh 3,50,716 28,186 3,78,902 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 5,019 252 5,271 9 Daman & Diu 1,767 254 2,021 10 Delhi 3,15,841 22,788 3,38,629 11 Goa 15,542 1,269 16,811 12 Gujarat 8,24,119 73,547 8,97,666 13 Haryana 2,13,802 41,811 2,55,613 14 Himachal Pradesh 96,278 12,412 1,08,690 15 Jammu & Kashmir 2,10,544 9,315 2,19,859 16 Jharkhand 2,61,339 13,394 2,74,733 17 Karnataka 5,53,888 1,40,076 6,93,964 18 Kerala 4,05,697 56,232 4,61,929 19 Ladakh 6,610 610 7,220 20 Lakshadweep 2,333 591 2,924 21 Madhya Pradesh 6,43,277 32,124 6,75,401 22 Maharashtra 9,16,977 68,978 9,85,955 23 Manipur 41,799 1,798 43,597 24 Meghalaya 25,998 960 26,958 25 Mizoram 15,749 3,052 18,801 26 Nagaland 23,391 4,418 27,809 27 Odisha 4,43,401 1,22,741 5,66,142 28 Puducherry 9,356 981 10,337 29 Punjab 1,27,528 20,538 1,48,066 30 Rajasthan 7,82,710 62,183 8,44,893 31 Sikkim 13,384 775 14,159 32 Tamil Nadu 3,49,527 36,073 3,85,600 33 Telangana 2,81,365 1,05,936 3,87,301 34 Tripura 84,254 15,066 99,320 35 Uttar Pradesh 11,40,754 86,021 12,26,775 36 Uttarakhand 1,33,636 9,682 1,43,318 37 West Bengal 6,73,939 69,651 7,43,590 38 Miscellaneous 3,57,164 35,013 3,92,177 Total 1,04,87,375 12,58,177 1,17,45,552

On Day-38 of the vaccination drive (22ndFebruary, 2021), 6,28,696 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 3,38,373 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 12,560 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,90,323 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Out of total 1,17,45,552 vaccine doses, 1,04,87,375 (HCWs and FLWs) have received 1st dose of vaccine and total 12,58,177 HCWs have received the 2nd dose of vaccine.

51.66% of the total vaccine doses are concentrated in 7 States. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 10.4% (12,26,775 doses).

61.15% of the second vaccine doses are concentrated in 8 States. Karnataka alone accounts for 11.13% (1,40,076 doses).

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1.07 Cr (1,07,12,665) today. The Recovery Rate is 97.22% today. The gap between total recovered cases and the active cases is constantly rising and stands at 10,565,359 today.

86.56% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,210 newly recovered cases. 2,212 people recovered in Kerala in the past 24 hours followed by 449 in Tamil Nadu.

84% of the new cases are from 6 States.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,210. It is followed by Kerala with 2,212 while Tamil Nadu reported 449 new cases.

Six States account for 84.62% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (18). Kerala reported 16 deaths and Punjab reported 15 deaths.